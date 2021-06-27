DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will report ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.68). DarioHealth reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%.
NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $350.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.32. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $31.85.
In related news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $9,923,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $6,860,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $6,314,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $6,122,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $5,231,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DarioHealth
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.
Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.