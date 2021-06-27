Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WD opened at $107.17 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $856,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WD shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

