CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is $0.07. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 113.95% and a net margin of 29.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGN. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $3,361,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 86.0% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 245,268 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 175.8% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 242,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 380.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $734,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLGN stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.85 million, a PE ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.