Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 68,200 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.55.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

