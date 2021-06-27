Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $46.22. Neogen shares last traded at $45.95, with a volume of 917,099 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.
About Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
