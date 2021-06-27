Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $46.22. Neogen shares last traded at $45.95, with a volume of 917,099 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88.

In other news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,285.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $3,560,427.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,268.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,380 shares of company stock worth $7,876,615 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

