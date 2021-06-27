Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $198,000.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,161. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,560 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,044 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

NYSE AEO opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

