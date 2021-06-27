Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,863 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 30.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals stock opened at $312.97 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.31.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.