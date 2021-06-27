Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.25 Million Stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.17% of Lumber Liquidators worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $606.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LL. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

