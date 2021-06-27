Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 547,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 63,996 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 393.0% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 130,611 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NYSE TPB opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $820.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

