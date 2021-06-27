Martingale Asset Management L P Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.21. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.03.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $147,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 30,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,017,804.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,415,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,564,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,029. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

