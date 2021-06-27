Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Winmark were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WINA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winmark alerts:

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $190.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.70. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $150.03 and a twelve month high of $202.42. The stock has a market cap of $706.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 246.73% and a net margin of 48.12%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.