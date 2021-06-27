Martingale Asset Management L P Has $239,000 Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Zynga were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $174,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,071,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,949,636.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,962.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 683,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,794 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

