Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,047 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,037,000 after acquiring an additional 308,851 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVY opened at $208.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.79. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.73.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

