$630,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to report sales of $630,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $250,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $30.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $32.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Homology Medicines.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 300.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 492,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after acquiring an additional 101,988 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after acquiring an additional 705,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 457,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 391,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $7.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.41. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.