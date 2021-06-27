Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in QIWI were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in QIWI in the first quarter worth about $8,288,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of QIWI by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,086,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 552,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QIWI by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIWI during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of QIWI by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. QIWI plc has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $677.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.66.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. QIWI had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QIWI plc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 10.9%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QIWI. Sberbank CIB raised QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 94,000 kiosks and 19,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

