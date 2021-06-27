Van ECK Associates Corp Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 75.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 86,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 135,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEP. Nomura cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:KEP opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

