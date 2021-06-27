Insider Selling: At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CAO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.53. At Home Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOME shares. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.