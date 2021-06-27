Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 1,837 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $332,111.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,753,987.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $3,215,140.12.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $180.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Medpace by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

