AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,971 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

AZN stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.73.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

