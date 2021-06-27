Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,119 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,792 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.9% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,659,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $148.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $150.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

