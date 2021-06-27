Bank of Montreal Can Sells 28,674 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,674 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 2.03% of Matrix Service worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 30,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

In other Matrix Service news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a market cap of $273.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.72. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.