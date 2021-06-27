Bank of Montreal Can Sells 695,897 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 695,897 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CDE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.