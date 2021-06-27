Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.46% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,752,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,077 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $5,618,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,856,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 554,228 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 211,134 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

Shares of SKT opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.72. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

