Bank of Montreal Can Sells 15,117 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,117 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,544,000 after purchasing an additional 74,684 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth $4,769,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.