Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 41,957 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $69,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.96. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.