Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $70,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.89 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $1,539,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,047,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,593,269.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 620,000 shares of company stock worth $43,413,400 in the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

