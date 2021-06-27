Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.79 Million Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 140.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,056 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNA. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $30,972,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $18,113,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,129,000 after purchasing an additional 248,632 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,159,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 173,978 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $92.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.00. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.82 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

In other news, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,535.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $203,591.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,152.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,891 shares of company stock worth $14,838,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

