IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Raised to $131.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.67.

NYSE:INFO opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.72. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $113.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

