Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 329,094 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Astronics worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Astronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,083,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,559,000 after purchasing an additional 52,381 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Astronics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 42,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ATRO opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $20.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.11.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

