Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120,501 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 124.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 145,968 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 89,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 74,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.32. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -126.04 and a beta of 1.28.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

