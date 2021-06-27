Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,218 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of Beam Therapeutics worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $126.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

