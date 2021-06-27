Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 315.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,783 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,596,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $6,115,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $5,596,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 271.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 34,298 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

