Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154,376 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $17.82 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

