Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 756 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

BLV stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.98. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

