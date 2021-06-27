Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 855 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $27.45.

