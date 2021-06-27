Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $228,349.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,778.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.65, for a total transaction of $733,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,162 shares of company stock valued at $31,156,532. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $362.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $374.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

