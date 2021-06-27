Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the period. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

