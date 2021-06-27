Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,990 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2,223.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 173.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 59.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

RVT opened at $19.29 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

