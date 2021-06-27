ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,341 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ABB were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ABB by 3,679.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in ABB by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE:ABB opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $35.28.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

