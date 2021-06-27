Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL opened at $130.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.62. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

