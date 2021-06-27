TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 628.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,451 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TriMas were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the first quarter worth $169,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.75. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.80 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at $277,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

