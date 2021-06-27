Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. 36.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $12.09 on Friday. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $379.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.13.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

