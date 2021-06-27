Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.
Shares of IRWD opened at $13.10 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.
In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
