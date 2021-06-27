Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of IRWD opened at $13.10 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

