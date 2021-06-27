Aviva PLC Sells 5,261 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 64,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

