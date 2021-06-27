Aviva PLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,163,000 after buying an additional 41,685 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,267,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 130,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,519,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,251,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,770,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLAB opened at $272.85 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.54 and a 52 week high of $307.97. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 470.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.99.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total value of $140,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.28, for a total value of $221,498.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,898 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,374. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

