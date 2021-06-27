AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Norges Bank bought a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,669,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after buying an additional 334,110 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 17.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,143,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $140.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

