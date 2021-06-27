Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,945,000 after buying an additional 216,646 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,646,000 after buying an additional 49,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after buying an additional 33,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,465,000 after buying an additional 132,957 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMI opened at $95.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.99. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

