Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,229,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $2,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVRO opened at $178.59 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.55. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.90.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

