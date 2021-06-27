Aviva PLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,852,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,028,000 after purchasing an additional 124,841 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,756 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,717,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,916,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,451,000 after purchasing an additional 227,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $46.41 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -580.13 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

