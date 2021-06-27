Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,523 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after acquiring an additional 711,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after acquiring an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,675,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,544,000 after acquiring an additional 47,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

